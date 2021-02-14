Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $37.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.35.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 3,176,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,585. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.