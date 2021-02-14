Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $9.33

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,164,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock remained flat at $$11.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,401,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,210,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -286.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

