The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,844,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after buying an additional 1,977,702 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.