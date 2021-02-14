Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Tops $9.48 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $9.48 million and $50,152.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 80.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.83 or 0.00473661 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

