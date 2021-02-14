Tether (USDT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138.25 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion and $138.25 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00280425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00097508 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00185074 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.56 or 0.89945331 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 33,108,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,007,698,002 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

