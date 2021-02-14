Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Drops By 43.3%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,523,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PTAM stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Potash America has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
