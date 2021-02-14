Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Cap of $62,165.43

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $62,165.43 and $24.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00092161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00080763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097065 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059315 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,074.47 or 0.89990826 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.