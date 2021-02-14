CanYaCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,950.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $1,950.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

