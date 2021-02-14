Tellor Hits Market Cap of $89.04 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $89.04 million and approximately $94.09 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $52.32 or 0.00106818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00068870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.52 or 0.00977031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.99 or 0.05204501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,782,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,905 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.