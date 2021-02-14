Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 10,423,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,225,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.