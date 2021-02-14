Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.48.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 10,423,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,225,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
