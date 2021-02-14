Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $37.25

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 470,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,391. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $173,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

