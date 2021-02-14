JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $113.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,415,000. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,938,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,322,000 after buying an additional 444,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after buying an additional 457,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.26. 1,638,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,989. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.28 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.