Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the January 14th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.93. 4,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,741. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 855,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

