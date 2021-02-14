Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the January 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. 2,088,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

