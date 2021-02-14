Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the January 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. 2,088,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
Investview Company Profile
Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.