BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 61.0% in January

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 14th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 295,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,759. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.