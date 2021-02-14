Bitcoin Cash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.74 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and approximately $14.74 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $734.18 or 0.01495883 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 65.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,079.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.38 or 0.00548854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003948 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005144 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,655,550 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

