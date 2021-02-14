Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MAGE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 30,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138. Magellan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

