Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MAGE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 30,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138. Magellan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
