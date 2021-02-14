TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MVEN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 121,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. TheMaven has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

