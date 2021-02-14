Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report $30.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.66 million to $30.30 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $118.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.72 million to $118.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $133.77 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $142.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 1,463,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,620. The stock has a market cap of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

