The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

COO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.35. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $391.96. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 540.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

