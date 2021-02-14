Cortex Price Reaches $0.21 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $53.58 million and $14.92 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

