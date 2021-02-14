Lition (LIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $376,702.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $376,702.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.57 or 0.03717972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.77 or 0.00447347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $730.75 or 0.01487436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00543771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.18 or 0.00478707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00327231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

