Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report sales of $51.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.90 million and the lowest is $49.81 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $50.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $201.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $210.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $203.01 million, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $210.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. 29,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,232. The stock has a market cap of $605.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

