Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00091859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00082376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00096753 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00059922 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,458.25 or 0.90579047 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

