$178.07 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $178.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $722.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

PPBI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 372,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

