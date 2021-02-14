GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 58.0% in January

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the January 14th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GIGM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.84. 93,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.13. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

