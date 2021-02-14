iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the January 14th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,929,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock remained flat at $$47.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 943,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $47.20.

