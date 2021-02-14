F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the January 14th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,576. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

