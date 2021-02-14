Name Changing Token Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 100.7% against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00069747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.60 or 0.00985165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.25 or 0.05251552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 36,152,551 coins and its circulating supply is 35,951,768 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

