USD Coin (USDC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.51 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $7.28 billion and $1.51 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.79 or 0.03730262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00033321 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 7,382,792,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,285,370,857 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

