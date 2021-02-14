Insight Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64,581.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $64,581.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 45% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00069747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.60 or 0.00985165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.25 or 0.05251552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

