Analysts Set Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 373.17

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LON DRX traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 393.80 ($5.15). 427,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,379. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43. Drax Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 407.24 ($5.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 383.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 320.31.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

