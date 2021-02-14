MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. MGM Growth Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.23. 516,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $35,808,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $14,757,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.