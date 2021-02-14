The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,407,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,162. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

