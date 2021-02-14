Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLNCY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 274,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,442. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.