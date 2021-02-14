Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Declines By 42.7%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JTD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.38. 63,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTD. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 346,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 42,991 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 53.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $350,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.