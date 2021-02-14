Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGames.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,593,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,548,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,586,000.

NeoGames stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. 33,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

