Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report sales of $141.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.40 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $108.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $471.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $474.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $564.30 million, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $573.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 349,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,455. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $145,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

