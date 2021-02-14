Short Interest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Drops By 61.1%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the January 14th total of 79,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,572,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58.

FRLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

