Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Drops By 62.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the January 14th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.81. 61,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,344. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

