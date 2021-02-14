Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the January 14th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GTEC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 113,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,807. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.
About Greenland Technologies
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.