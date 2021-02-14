Zacks: Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Million

Analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post $6.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.68 million and the highest is $6.71 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $23.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 million to $23.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.75 million, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $33.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSKN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SSKN remained flat at $$2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 347,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,790. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.