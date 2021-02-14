Wownero Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $75,966.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00279527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00069378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.40 or 0.00989810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.