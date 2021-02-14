Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report $13.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $35.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 232,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,797. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $521.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 329,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

