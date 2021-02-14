$0.10 EPS Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,716. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

