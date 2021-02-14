Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. StarTek posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StarTek.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,595. The firm has a market cap of $340.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

