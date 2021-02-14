Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ATEX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. 130,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

