pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Cap of $685,040.21

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $685,040.21 and approximately $8,669.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00277462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00092484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00084577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00098827 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,591.85 or 0.91145169 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059388 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.