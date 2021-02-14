Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Declines By 46.2%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CNNB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88. Cincinnati Bancorp has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.