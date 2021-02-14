Short Interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Expands By 52.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the January 14th total of 837,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EHang alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH traded up $15.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,878. EHang has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -775.56.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that EHang will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.